Short-Sleepers Are More Likely To Suffer From Irregular, Heavy Periods: Study

One might ask: Which comes first, the chicken or the egg? When females experience mood swings, cramps, irritability and fatigue before or during periods, they can suffer from disturbed sleep. These symptoms are all characteristic of premenstrual syndrome – widely known as PMS – or premenstrual dysphoric disorder, which can cause severe depression or anxiety in the lead-up to a period.

On the other hand, sleep loss itself can lead to worse pain, which can intensify PMS and premenstrual dysphoric disorder symptoms. Females are also more likely to suffer from anxiety when they lose sleep, making it even more difficult to fall asleep.