Trying To Stay Active During Pregnancy? Here Are a Few Tips

Prenatal workouts: Pregnant women can go beyond yoga and adopt strength and conditioning exercises.
(Photo: iStock)
Pregnancy brings a mix of emotions as well as challenges to physical and mental health. It is an overwhelming phase wherein women go through a lot of changes.
While few women sit back and relax due a multitude of pain, it is better to stay active during the pregnancy if you have no complications and your doctor permits you.
According to Mayo Clinic, staying active during pregnancy can help you manage your mood swings, problems like constipation, bloating, weight gain and will help you tone or strengthen muscles for healthier pregnancy and easier delivery.
Doctors recommend walking to pregnant women because it is easy and does not strain the muscles. According to the CDC, brisk walking is beneficial for the pregnant women and even after delivery to keep the joints, muscles and heart in good health.
Prenatal yoga is a great option for you if you want to stay fit without including extensive workouts in your lifestyle. Prenatal yoga includes breathing techniques, easy postures and a few stretches which strengthen your muscles, make your body flexible and prepare it for delivery.
If you haven't followed an exercise routine before pregnancy, it is advisable to start slow and not put your overall health at risk. You can start with 5-10 minutes of light workout and then gradually increase it 30 minutes a day.
Problems like constipation, being overweight can be a few contributing factors for weak pelvic floor muscles. Pelvic floor muscle training is also known as kegel exercise and is beneficial for the small intestine, bladder, uterus, rectum and increases the chance of normal delivery. The fun part is that it can be practiced even while you are sitting at your desk or relaxing on your couch.
If you are pregnant you must not opt for exercises that increase the chances of getting hurt or straining your energy. Activities like horse riding, water skiing, boxing, gymnastics and scuba can increase the risk of getting hurt. It is advisable to stay away from such activities.
According to the American College of Obstetrician and Gynecologists, water exercises and swimming are the safest way to stay active during pregnancy. Though activities like scuba diving and water skiing may increase the risk of injuries, swimming is a great option since water supports the weight of the body and prevents any injuries and muscle strains.
