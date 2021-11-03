Hot Flashes & Night Sweats: 7 Tips to Deal with Menopause Symptoms

Ways to reduce the symptoms of menopause.
Women experience menopause in their late 40s or 50s which causes a lot of changes in the body.
Here are 7 natural ways that can help you deal with the discomfort, the pain and other ailments that can develop along with menopause.
Menstrual symptoms can weaken your bones and increase your chances of osteoporosis in women. Nutrients like vitamin D and calcium help strengthen the bones and are linked to good bone health.
Studies have also shown that a deficiency of vitamin D not only weakens bones but also weakens muscles.
Dairy products like milk, yogurt, green leafy vegetables like kale, spinach, beans, tofu are calcium-rich foods. Sunlight, fish, eggs are other rich sources of vitamin D.
Fruits and vegetables are rich in nutrients that your body requires during menopause.
According to the BMJ, fruits and vegetables in the diet also reduce the risk of heart diseases.
According to the PubMed Central, fruits and vegetables prevent bone loss and promote less bone breakdown, which can occur around menopause.
Some woman gain weight during menopause due to the hormonal changes, genetics, lifestyle changes, age and their diet. Increase in weight and accumulation of fat around the waist can increase the risk of diabetes, obesity and heart diseases.
According to the PubMed Central, loss in just 10 percent of the body weight can reduce symptoms like hot flashes and night sweats.
There are certain foods like alcohol, processed foods, caffeine, spicy and sugary food. Avoid eating these foods at nights if your symptoms flare at night.
You can also maintain a diary to track your symptoms if you change your diet to notice which foods might be triggering your menopause symptoms.
According to the PubMed Central, regular exercise has been effective to reduce the symptoms of hot flashes and night sweats. Moreover, regular exercise can help boost the metabolism, improve your energy levels, promote healthier bones and muscles, reducing stress and thus promote better sleep cycle.
Regular exercise is known to improve mental health, and overall quality of life of menopausal women. It also keeps diseases like osteoporosis, type-2 diabetes, cancer, obesity, heart diseases, and stroke at bay.
Protein has always being among the list of foods that promote better health. It helps reduce muscle loss and promotes fat loss, both of which can happen during menopause.
Some foods high in protein include beans, legumes, soy, fish, nuts, and dairy.
It is important that you do not skip your meals when you are going through menopause because they can worsen the symptoms of menopause and wreck havoc on your already fluctuating hormones.
