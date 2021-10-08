First Trimester of Pregnancy: What to Expect

What can women expect in their first trimester?
(Photo: iStock)
Pregnancy can be an overwhelming experience and the first trimester can be a tricky. Fluctuation in hormones can lead to various physical and emotional challenges in the following weeks.
According to Mayo Clinic, here are some emotional and physical changes that one can expect during pregnancy.
Pregnancy brings in a sudden change of hormones which may make the breasts more sensitive and sore.
You may also experience morning sickness or nausea at any time of the day due to the hormonal changes. It generally occurs after the first month of pregnancy. One can deal with it by eating small meals at regular intervals, have ginger tea and lots of fluids.
Fatigue and frequent urination are other common problems. You might experience fatigue due to increase in progesterone.
You might also experience change in your taste and food cravings in the first trimester.
Heartburns and constipation are other common issues. Constipation is the result of high levels of progesterone and can be handled with lots of fluids, exercise and fibre-rich foods. Small meals with less spice, eaten at regular intervals can relieve heartburns.
One must be aware of the mental health changes during pregnancy to be able to deal with it.
Pregnancy may leave you confused with a multitude of emotions. You might experience mood swings, anxiety, exhilaration, exhaustion or all at once.
You might be thrilled about having a baby, but the responsibilities may take a toll on your mental health. A lot of you may feel teary, stressed, helpless or confused all the time. Some may even have difficulty sleeping.
All these issues are quite normal during the first trimester and can be handled carefully. One must consult the doctor for any advice if these issues are prolonged and affect your daily life. You could also mediate, spend time with your family, practice your favourite hobby or watch your favorite shows and movies.