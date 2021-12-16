“Watching Porn From the Age of 11 Destroyed My Brain”: Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish talks about her mental trauma after watching pornography at age 11.
(Photo: Altered by FIT)
The popular American singer and Grammy-winner Billie Eilish recently opened up about being exposed to pornography at a young age and the impact it had on her mental health in an interview on the Howard Stern Show on Sirius XM radio.
She said that watching pronography gave her nightmares and disrupted her dating life when she did become sexually active, reports The Guardian.
The singer revealed watching porn mader her feel "cool" and like "one of the guys" at that age, however it had a lasting impact on her growing years.
“I think it really destroyed my brain and I feel incredibly devastated that I was exposed to so much porn," she said.
The popular singer who is going to turn 20 this Saturday, is famous for writing dark lyrics and has also captured her struggle with pornography in song.
Her track 'Happier Than Ever' speaks about the times she was alone at home and how she distracted herself by watching pornography. In the song, she also talks about being in a broken relationship.
On the show, she also spoke about the nightmares she had because of watching abusive and violent content at a young age. According to Eilish, the problem with porn is that it can affect one's perceptions of sex.
Billie Eilish also revealed her mother's reaction when she came to know about the fact that her daughter watched porn. She said her mother was "horrified".
It is definitely a shock for parents when they find out their kids watch pornopraphic videos. But censoring what content your kids consume can be hard in the age of the internet. Research has found children as young as 10 years of age are also getting addicted to porn.
Which is why its important for parents to have 'the talk' with their kids, and do it in a way that doesn't make the child feel shameful, or cornered.
Speaking to FIT for a previous article, Saba Jivani, Clinical Psychologist, Juno Clinic, explained the importance of speaking honestly and openly with your kids about sex and pornography saying,
"consistently loving your children, respecting them, listening to them – these are the elements that will help them develop their sense of self-worth and value without pushing them towards shame/fear," she added.
Parents should also talk to their children about how pornography distorts reality, and how the 'perfect' bodies on screen aren't naturally attainable.
It helps to arm your children with the ability to draw distinctions between the reel and real world. The acts shown on screen should not hamper their mental well-being.
Having 'the talk' with your kids, according to Jivani, can help shield them from mental trauma when they are exposed to sexual content.
(Written with inputs from The Guardian and NDTV.)
