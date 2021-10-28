Coffee in the Cup or for Skin: DIY Coffee Recipes to Get that Glowing Skin

While I believe that a cup of coffee is all that I need to kick start my day, I also believe in the goodness of coffee in skin care. The rejuvenating and exhilarating fragrance of coffee can literally make not just a dull day brighter, but also give a boost of refreshment and nourishment to dull skin!

Whether you use it as a scrub to exfoliate dead cells and promote new skin, or to get rid of cellulite or just as a relaxing massage bar, coffee has multitudes of skin enhancing benefits that you’ll truly love.

Let’s look at some easy to make recipes right at your home with coffee grounds and other essentials that your skin will thank you for!