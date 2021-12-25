Eco-Friendly Christmas Tips: 7 Ways to Make Your Festivities Sustainable

Just getting the tree home isn't enough - now you got to decorate it! Christmas also means banners, stockings and other decorations. Many of these are used only once, and tossed after the holiday season.

Most ornaments these days are made of cheap plastic, which don't last and take forever to break down in the environment.

Instead, go for sustainable decoration ideas, like ornaments made of natural materials like wood, cardboard, jute or silk.

You can also use greens from your garden to deck up your home. There are many other decoration ideas that you can make by yourself for a completely DIY Christmas!