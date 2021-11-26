7 Tips for Managing Your Sinus Infection

Do you suffer from a stuffy nose frequently and it recurs despite care? You might be suffering from a sinus infection. According to US Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), sinus is caused when fluid gets filled up in the air sacs of the face and results in the growth of bacteria.

According to Mayo Clinic, most sinus infections are the result of a virus but it may also be caused due to bacterial infection. The factors contributing to your sinus infection may be seasonal changes, cold allergy, exposure to secondhand smoke, structural problems or weak immune system.

According to the CDC, you may experience facial pain, stuffy nose, congestion, runny nose, headache, sore throat, cough, etc if you suffer from sinus.