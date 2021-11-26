7 Tips for Managing Your Sinus Infection

Know the home remedies for sinus infections caused due to seasonal changes.
(Photo: iStock)
Do you suffer from a stuffy nose frequently and it recurs despite care? You might be suffering from a sinus infection. According to US Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), sinus is caused when fluid gets filled up in the air sacs of the face and results in the growth of bacteria.
According to Mayo Clinic, most sinus infections are the result of a virus but it may also be caused due to bacterial infection. The factors contributing to your sinus infection may be seasonal changes, cold allergy, exposure to secondhand smoke, structural problems or weak immune system.
According to the CDC, you may experience facial pain, stuffy nose, congestion, runny nose, headache, sore throat, cough, etc if you suffer from sinus.
Sinus infection is recurring and can become a hinderance in daily life if left untreated. We bring you some home remedies that can help relieve symptoms of sinus.
Steam inhalation is one of the most common home remedies used for relieving the symptoms of cold infection or sinus infection. It helps open and soothe nasal passages. Steam inhalation therapy is meant to loosen the mucus and help you get rid of the mucus accumulation in lungs, nose, and throat.
Nasal irrigation devices can help you get rid of any pollen, dust or other allergens that may be the cause of your sinus infection.
According to FDA, it is beneficial in getting rid of clogged nasal passages and makes breathing easier. There are senipots available in the market which use saline water to help you get rid of congestion, stuffy nose, allergies moistening your nasal passages.
According to Healthline, hot and cold compressions when used alternatively on the head, nose, cheeks or forehead- reduces facial pain and congestion.
You can use a warm towel for 2-3 minutes on these areas and then replace it by cold towel for 30 seconds. Repeat this process a few times to feel better.
According to Pubmed, chicken soup when sipped through a straw slowly increases the nasal flow and reduces nasal mucus velocity within few hours of its consumption. Therefore, chicken soup or hot fluids can be beneficial in managing upper respiratory tract infections.
According to Mayo Clinic, over-the-counter medicines may help you get relieve from the facial congestion and pain associated with your sinus infection. Decongestants can be used to narrow down your blood vessels resulting in less inflammation that results in less swelling and congestion.
Pain relievers may be used to provide relief from the congestion in the nasal cavities.
According to PubMed, tea tree oil possesses anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. It can help relieve the symptoms of sinus since bacteria and inflamed blood vessels are the main culprits for this condition.
According to NAHA (National Association for Holistic Aromatherapy), eucalyptus oil is also effective in providing relief. Other oils like peppermint and oregano are also effective in relieving symptoms of sinus.
While suffering from the symptoms of sinus, you may forget to keep yourself hydrated while trying other home remedies but hydration is the easiest and simplest way to manage your symptoms of sinus.
Enough water intake helps keep the nasal passages moisten else dehydration can make congestion even worse.
(Subscribe to FIT on Telegram)