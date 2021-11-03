10 Tips for Pregnant Women to Have a Safe Diwali

Diwali is a festival the preparations for which start weeks ago.

The cleaning, decoration, preparations for puja and cooking for the festive parties comes with a lot of challenges and temporary dietary and lifestyle changes as well.

Pregnant women need to be careful during this time of the year to avoid any allergies, illness or food poisoning.

Here are a few tips that can help you protect yourself and your baby from air pollution and other hazards that can cause you harm at this time of the year.