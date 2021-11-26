7 Tips to Combat Dandruff in Winters

Tips to combat dandruff in winters.
(photo: iStock)
Dandruff can be diagnosed by simply looking at your scalp and does not require you to visit a doctor. Winters lead to dry and flaky skin. According to Mayo Clinic, it can be controlled by drug store shampoos if you have mild dandruff but if it is severe, you can use prescribed dandruff shampoos.
Frequent shampooing and using a conditioner also reduces the occurrence of dandruff but people with drier scalp will need to be more careful. There are various medicated and non-medicated shampoos, gels, sprays, ointments sold in the market that can help you combat dandruff.
Here are a few tips that can hep prevent the buildup and can be used to control your itchy, greasy, patchy scalp.
Tea tree oil is being used since ages to treat dermatitis, acne, athlete's foot due to its anti-bacterial properties.
According to PubMed, Staphylococcus epidermidis is a bacteria which causes dandruff and after testing the antimicrobial properties, tea tree oil has proven to be beneficial to control S. epidemidis.
You can use shampoos containing tea tree oil or mix it with your regular shampoo. Direct application of the essential oil may cause inflammation and irritation.
Since ages lemongrass has been used for reducing stress, blood pressure and preventing digestive issues. According to Healthline, lemongrass can be helpful in reducing the flakiness and itching caused due to dandruff.
Hair tonics containing 10% lemongrass oil reduced dandruff by 80%. You can dilute lemongrass with a shampoo or conditioner to avoid irritation or allergic reactions.
Aloe vera gel has several healing properties and can be found easily in stores or can be grown at home as well.
According to Pubmed, aloe vera has the ability to lock in moisture and promote healing, prevent inflammation and reduce itching caused by dandruff. It is beneficial in treating dermatitis or dandruff due to its anti bacterial and antifungal properties.
According to US NIH, omega-3 fatty acids can be beneficial for hair as well besides reducing the symptoms of heart diseases, rheumatoid arthritis, macular degenration and other health benefits. It helps promote hair growth, prevent inflammation of hair follicles, restores moisture to control the growth of dandruff.
Foods containing high amount of omega-3 fatty acids include walnuts, mackeral, salmon, etc.
According to PubMed, baking soda bath reduces itchiness and irritation of the scalp and that may be due to its anti-fungal properties. Baking soda can help control oil production and remove the buildup, but excessive use of baking soda may result in dryness since it strips the hair off its natural oils.
According to US NIH, skin lesions, hair loss and diarrhea can be caused by zinc deficiencies. Zinc deficiency may also result in seborrheic dermatitis and dandruff.
Pyrithione zinc is a component used in hair care, skin care and cosmetic products due to its anti-fungal, antibacterial and antimicrobial properties. It inhibits the growth and spread of yeast and results in dandruff control.
Coconut oil is known for its moisturising properties that helps prevent the conditions caused due to dryness, including dandruff. According to PubMed, coconut oil possesses antifungal properties and can help prevent dandruff, inflammation, itching and eczema.
You can simply apply the oil on the scalp and comb it through for extra benefit. You can leave it for a few minutes to let it penetrate through the hair and skin and then rinse it off with warm water.
(Subscribe to FIT on Telegram)