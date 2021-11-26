7 Tips to Combat Dandruff in Winters

Dandruff can be diagnosed by simply looking at your scalp and does not require you to visit a doctor. Winters lead to dry and flaky skin. According to Mayo Clinic, it can be controlled by drug store shampoos if you have mild dandruff but if it is severe, you can use prescribed dandruff shampoos.

Frequent shampooing and using a conditioner also reduces the occurrence of dandruff but people with drier scalp will need to be more careful. There are various medicated and non-medicated shampoos, gels, sprays, ointments sold in the market that can help you combat dandruff.

Here are a few tips that can hep prevent the buildup and can be used to control your itchy, greasy, patchy scalp.