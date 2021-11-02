Feeling Bloated? Here Are 6 Tips to Prevent Water Retention

According to the US National Institute of Health, bloating is a condition in which the stomach swells up soon after a meal. It happens due indigestion caused due to an excess production of gas, disturbances in the muscles of the digestive system. Bloating can not only be uncomfortable, but also painful.

Water retention is caused due to the accumulation of liquids inside the body. Bloating occurs in the circulatory system, cavities and tissues of the body.

It can result in swelling of hands, feet and ankles. Women suffer from water retention mainly during pregnancy and before their periods. People who have a sedetary lifestyle may also suffer from the same.