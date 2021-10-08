Trying to Lose Weight? Give These 10 Ayurvedic Tips a Go

Ayurveda has been as old as 5,000 years and here are a few ayurvedic tips to help lose weight.
(Photo: iStock)
According to the ancient Indian healing art and science, Ayurveda is considered as 'science of life'.
Vandana Sheth from the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics says that Ayurveda is not only about what you eat, but it also takes into account the type of food you eat, the food combinations you eat, and how you eat it.
According to the National Center for Health Statistics, people use different approaches besides conventional medicines for their health care and well-being—Acupuncture, Chinese medicine, Ayurveda and naturopathy are few of them.
Though Ayurveda originated few 5,000 years ago, it is still practiced by people today.
According to the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health, 2,40,000 Americans have also made Ayurveda a part of their daily health practices.
According to NIH, Ayurveda has a holistic approach, promotes sustainable weight loss. So, here are a few Ayurvedic tips to lose weight:
Hydration is important for the body but Ayurveda suggests warm water over cold water.
Warm water is considered as an elixir in Ayurveda and it also helps the body get rid of ama.
Ama is a toxic, sticky substance that accumulates in the body due to pollution and unhealthy food choices.
Warm water also aids digestion. You can add ginger, lemon, fennel seeds or honey for taste once in a while.
Proper sleep schedules can boost weight loss.
A goodnight's sleep works like magic and keeps the person fresh and strong throughout the day.
The time between 10 PM to 6 AM is considered best for sleeping in Ayurveda.
Modern research also shows that lack of sleep can harm the mental and physical health of the person.
Light dinner with soups and salads can help in weight loss.
Having light and healthy dinner with soups and salads that makes the body feel light before you go to sleep and boosts the natural detoxification of the body when you are asleep.
The best time for dinner is before 7 PM so that the body has enough time to digest the food and you do not go to sleep immediately after dinner.
The body needs rest from the regular process of digestion.
So, it is important that you give it rest and eat healthy, easy digestable foods throughout the day.
Three meals a day without snacks in between gives enough time for digestion.
If you feel hungry in between, choose fruits and nuts over unhealthy snacks.
There is no doubt that physical activity is important for the over all well-being of a person.
If shedding calories in the gym isn't your thing, you can also go for walks after meals for at lest 10-20 minutes.
This boosts digestion and makes a person feel lighter.
One must avoid going to sleep or sitting down to work immediately after meals.
Nature provides us with foods according to the season. In summer, nature brings in fruits and vegetables that keep the body cool and energised.
In winter, the options include root vegetables, nuts, and seeds. You can opt for berries, sprouts and leafy vegetables in the spring to cleanse your body of heavy and acidic foods of winter.
Meditation can help you keep stress at bay that is one of the reasons for weight gain.
Yoga and meditation hold an important place in the Ayurvedic studies. Meditation helps the mind stay at rest and maintain the required calmness. It helps keep anxiety and stress at bay which are the main causes of weight gain and unhealthy food choices.
Ayurveda divides the tastes of food in six categories: sweet, sour, pungent, astringent, bitter and salty.
It is important for you to maintain a balance between these tastes so that the gunas and doshas in the body are in balance as well. Excessive salt and sugar in your foods is also a reason for weight gain.
Use herbs in your food or teas after consulting an ayurvedic practitioner to lose weight.
The herbs and herbal mixes have been a part of Ayurveda since the beginning and it has different benefits as well.
Few common spices and herbs that are used frequently in homes are turmeric, ginger, ashwagandha, guggul, cinnamon and triphala.
Using them as spices for taste is fine but you msut consult an ayurvedic practitioner before using it for weight loss or health purposes.
All the above tips and foods are generally advised by the doctors and ayurvedic practitioners but Ayurveda also emphasises on the fact that every body is different.
Keeping this in mind, it is important that you consult a knowledgeable and qualified Ayurvedic practitioner to get a personalised weight loss plan depending on your Ayurvedic constituencies and metabolism.
(Subscribe to FIT on Telegram)