Trying to Lose Weight? Give These 10 Ayurvedic Tips a Go

According to the ancient Indian healing art and science, Ayurveda is considered as 'science of life'.

Vandana Sheth from the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics says that Ayurveda is not only about what you eat, but it also takes into account the type of food you eat, the food combinations you eat, and how you eat it.

According to the National Center for Health Statistics, people use different approaches besides conventional medicines for their health care and well-being—Acupuncture, Chinese medicine, Ayurveda and naturopathy are few of them.

Though Ayurveda originated few 5,000 years ago, it is still practiced by people today.

According to the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health, 2,40,000 Americans have also made Ayurveda a part of their daily health practices.