8 Breakfast Options to Help You Lose Weight

If you are someone who is trying to lose weight and get back to your healthy lifestyle, it can be difficult to plan your meals. This is especially true for breakfast which is prepared in hurry while managing so much in the morning.
We are here to make life easier for you. We have come up with the 8 healthy options that you can enjoy without worrying about those extra calories. Experts agree breakfast is important since it is the first meal of the day ad sets the tone for the rest of the day as well.
Never skip your breakfast. Here are the foods that can be eaten in combination or alone for a fulfilling day.
Small eggs are a powerhouse of proteins and other nutrients like vitamins, minerals, riboflavins and selenium. According to the National Institute of Health, eggs curb the appetite, keeping you full for longer and that allows you to eat less calories later in the day.
Turn your eggs into omelettes, sunny-side-up and have them scrambled. Make the combination healthier by adding a cup of veggies on the side and enjoy your nutritious breakfast.
Bananas are a great option for curbing your cravings for sweet foods early in the morning. They are sweet, high in fiber, yet low in calories. A medium-sized banana has 100 calories with 3 grams of fiber that makes it 12% of the daily fiber requirement.
According to the US NIH, fiber intake with lots of fruits and vegetables boosts weight loss. Bananas helps you lose weight by keeping you fuller for a longer time and the resistant starch in unripe bananas doesn't get digested easily.
You can enjoy the banana alone, as a topping on oatmeal or yogurt, you can also use it to make your smoothies healthier and tastier.
Nuts are worthy of being a part of your first meal of the day as they are a perfect balance of proteins, fiber and healthy fats that protects your heart as well.
Nuts as a part of the Mediterranean diet can help reduce the waist circumference. One ounce of almonds can help reduce weight by 62% and body fat by 56% as compared to complex carbs.
You can use nuts as toppings in your snacks, yogurt or mix it up with your home-made granola.
According to the NIH, berries are filled with nutrients like fiber, vitamins, minerals and are nutrient-dense meaning they are low in calories, but highly nutritious.
There are plenty of varieties available in the market like raspberries, blueberries, strawberries and you can enjoy them with a smoothie, yogurt or in salads.
Oatmeal is a great option for your breakfast if you want to lose weight. They are rich in two nutrients- fiber and protein that play a major role in weight loss and curbing appetite.
According to a study published in PubMed Central, oatmeal contains beta-glucan, a fibre that boosts immunity, keeps the heart healthy and maintains blood sugar levels.
Cooked oatmeal with almonds, flaxseeds, chia seeds, berries or bananas can be a power-packed breakfast.
Flaxseeds can be a great option to use as toppings on your salads, yogurt and oatmeal.
Flaxseeds contain viscous fiber, a soluble fiber that aids weight loss. According to the US NIH, soluble fiber absorb water to form a slow moving gel that slows down the digestion, lowering calorie intake for the rest of the day.
Smoothies are a quick and healthy way to save time without missing out on the nutrients your body needs early morning. According to a study published on PubMed Central, when smoothies are prepared with veggies and low calorie fruits, they become rich in fiber making you feel full for a longer period of time.
Smoothies can be customised to suit your needs and taste. You just need to be careful that it remains healthy with the right nutrients and right food combinations.
Who doesn't love their morning coffee! The caffeine present in coffee is believed to boost metabolism and aid weight loss for a few hours after consumption.
According to the US NIH, coffee boosts metabolism by 13% and helps the body breakdown fat. Regular consumption of coffee in the right amount can prevent weight gain in the long run.
Coffee, alone is not a healthy option for breakfast, but it can always be enjoyed with your healthy bowl of breakfast. Effects of coffee may differ from person to person, so don't go overboard.
