‘More Nutrition, Less Starvation’: 3 Types of Foods to Lose Weight Sustainably

Pectin is a natural fibre found in certain foods that provides bulk and digests slowly. It has a lot going for it. Pectin is a great detoxing agent.

It helps blunt blood sugar swings, and keeps insulin in check, and so helps lower high blood sugar.

It also keeps the cholesterol and triglyceride nu bets down. Most importantly pectin also has the capability of absorbing water and expanding, which makes foods rich in pectin make you feel fuller than you actually are thus work as effective natural appetite suppressants.