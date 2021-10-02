2 October, Gandhi Jayanti: Top 10 Quotes for Swachh Bharat, or 'Clean India'

keep your homes and communities clean to contribute to the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.
The Swachh Bharat Abhiyan or the Clean India mission was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti in the year 2014.
The aim of the initiative is to eliminate unhygienic practices like open defecation and promote proper solid waste management, construction of toilets at homes as well as at community levels.
The first phase of the mission lasted till 2019 which aimed at making India a defecation free country by the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.
The second phase, which shall start between 2021-2025 aims at maintaining Defecation Free India and managing liquid and solid waste in a better way.
“Sanitation is more important than independence. So long as you do not take the broom and the bucket in your hands, you cannot make your towns and cities clean.” - Mahatma Gandhi
“It is our social responsibility as citizens of India to help fulfil Gandhiji’s vision of Clean India, by his 150th birth anniversary in 2019.”- Narendra Modi
"What separates two people most profoundly is a different sense and degree of cleanliness." -Friedrich Nietzsche
"In every aspect of life, purity and holiness, cleanliness and refinement, exalt the human condition. Even in the physical realm, cleanliness will conduce to spirituality." -Abdu'l Baha
"Cleanliness is the Hallmark of perfect standards and the best quality inspector is the conscience." - J.R.D Tata
"The objective of cleaning is not just to clean, but to feel happiness living within that environment."- Marie Kondo
"Cleanliness and order are not matters of instinct; they are matters of education, and like most great things, you must cultivate a taste for them." - Benjamin Disraeli
"For cleanness of body was ever esteemed to proceed from a due reverence to God, to society, and to ourselves." - Francis Bacon
"Cleanliness as well in our garments as in our dwellings, prevents the pernicious effects of bad smells and contagious vapors." - W. Aspinwall
"Cleanliness is a mindset – a positive habit that keeps the body, mind, and environment happy, healthy, simple, neat, and delightful." - Amit Ray
