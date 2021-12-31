New Year 2022: Attainable Resolutions for a Year of Good Health

Different people may feel differently about making New year resolutions. You may even be vehementally against the whole idea. But, at the core of it, the main aim of resolutions is to start fresh, get rid of the old habits, and start a bunch of new healthy habits that can help us keep ourselves on track this year.

One way to make it easier to stick to your new year resolution is to make sure that you don't overwhelm yourself with too many of them at once.

It also helps to not pressurise yourself, and instead, take things slow and still mark it all done at the end of the year.

Here are some great new year resolutions you should consider making for a new you this new year.