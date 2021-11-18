Decoding the Adele Phenomenon: Why Are Sad Songs So Satisfying?

Indeed, when people listen to sad music, only around 25 percent say they actually feel sad. The remainder experience other, often related emotions, most commonly nostalgia.

This feeling of nostalgia can help increase our sense of social connectedness, mitigate feelings of meaningless, and reduce anxiety.

A completely different type of psychological theory is that Adele’s songs are emotional gyms.

They give us a safe, controlled space in which we can explore simulated sadness. They are the emotional equivalent of Neo sparring with Morpheus in the Matrix movie.

Simulated sadness lets us experiment with and learn from this emotion. We can enhance our empathy, learn to better see things from other people’s perspectives, and try out various responses to sadness. This may make us better prepared for when real loss strikes.