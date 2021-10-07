Alzheimer's Disease: 10 Early Warning Signs

Alzheimer’s disease is the most common type of dementia.

It is a progressive disease beginning with mild memory loss and possibly leading to loss of the ability to carry on a conversation and respond to the environment, according to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

Any of these symptoms, change in behaviour of a person can be a warning sign of Alzheimer's. It is better to consult a doctor if you notice any such symptoms and get help before it worsens.