Tele-Mental Health Program: NIMHANS Director Answers Your FAQs

The difference in this programme is that it looks to states to take ownership of these services. It's not just one organization or just the central government doing it. Every state will be doing it. Finally, people can be addressed in their own languages and counselled in their own languages. And we know where state resources are so that people can get help if they have a serious problem.

We don't want people to travel hundreds of kilometres to get mental health help. So for smaller Union Territories, we would have larger COEs hand-hold the smaller COEs.