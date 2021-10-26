5 Myths About Depression Debunked

Busting myths related to depression.
Mental health issues like depression and anxiety have been talked about so much more in the past few years. We've also been seeing a slow yet positive shift as far as prejudice surrounding mental health is concerned.
But at the same time, there in no dirth of myths and misconceptions flying around, some of which can be rather dangerous.
Here are a few myths surrounding depression, busted based on scientific reports, research and facts.
According to the US National Institute of Health, depression is a serious mood disorder with various symptoms which affects the mindset, mood and the daily routine of a person.
Mental illness like physical illness needs professional care from doctors who can manage your symptoms.
People who might have never suffered from depression or don't really know how it feels to be in that space will be heard saying things like snap out of it, you are overthinking, you are just sad and it's normal.
There's a huge difference between being sad and being depressed. According to the US NIH, a person must consult a doctor if the feelings of sadness, fatigue last for more than 2 weeks.
It is a mix of fatigue, sadness, feelings of hopelessness and worthlessness, and lethargy for a long period of time.
Antidepressants are a part of treatment for various depressive disorders. These are drugs that your psychiatrist may prescribe you based on your symptoms and the progression of your illness.
According to the doctors at Mayo Clinic, depression can be treated with the help of therapy or a combination of both therapy and medicines.
According to experts at Mayo clinic say, it is true that if your parents or family suffered from depression, it puts you at a higher risk too. But, at the same time, genetics alone is not responsible for depression.
According to the US NIH, there are a lot of other external environmental, psychological and biological factors that increases the chances of depression in a person.
Depression can strike at any age–in children, teenagers, adolescents and middle-aged people. They can co-occur with conditions like diabetes, cancer, Parkison's disease and heart diseases.
Depression doesn't have a time bound. It affects everyone differently, and to different degrees.
It must also be noted that depression can be recurring or cyclic.
While some people with mild symptoms may be able to overcome it by themselves, most will need professional help to get through it.
Time cannot be a healer in this case, so get help and get out of depression on your terms.
