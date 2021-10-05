Generalised Anxiety Disorder: What to Know

Know about the causes, symptoms, and treatment of generalised anxiety disorder
We've all had instances when we feel nervous and worried like when we have a presentation, or it's our first day at a new office. That is quite normal and to some extent helps to perform better as well.
After a few hours at the office, or after completing the presentation, most of us will typically go back to feeling relaxed.
But around 3 percent of the population will still feel stressed or worried even when it's done, and they likely often feel this way, even when there isn't any specific reason. What this three percent likely has is called generalised anxiety.
Anxiety when left unaddressed may lead to serious problems like chest pain, fatigue, nightmares, and even long term memory and cognitive issues, and so on.
So, here's everything one needs to know about anxiety or generalised anxiety disorder.
Being worried for special events or occasionally is quite normal but when this feeling persistent for days and weeks, months and years without any apparent reasons sometimes, the person must be suffering from anxiety disorder. People with generalised anxiety disorder typically find it difficult to carry out day to day tasks because of this crippling condition.
Though the exact reasons are not yet known, few factors put a person at a higher risk of suffering from anxiety.
Genetics or the surrounding environment.
A shy person who avoids meeting new people, avoids social interaction and get together are at a higher risk of suffering from anxiety disorder.
A person with family history of anxiety disorders.
Any traumatic experience at an early age
A person who worries a lot, experiences stress without a specific reason
According to the research, women are more likely to suffer from anxiety and mental health problems due to the hormonal disbalance during periods may be the underlying reason.
According to the National Institute of Medical Health, a person suffering from anxiety may experience few or all of these symptoms:
Feeling of restlessness
Feeling tired all the time
Not being to focus for long duration
Worrying without a reason
Muscular discomfort
Irritability
According to the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, a person can be diagnosed with anxiety if they experience one or any of these symptoms for more than a period of 6 months.
They find it difficult to calm themselves down during the anxiety attacks, find it difficult to carry on with their normal life and are not under any other medication that could be a reason for any of these symptoms.
Like many other mental health problems, anxiety can also be treated with either psychotherapy, medication or both.
Therapies like cognitive behavior therapy can help those with anxiety.
CBT helps you train your mind to react differently to the situations that might be triggering your anxiety.
Common medications like benzodiazepines and anti-depressants are also prescribed by doctors.
Benzodiazepines are depressants that lowers brain activity and helps a person relax, whereas anti-depressants are stimulants that increase the levels of serotonin.
Whether someone suffering from generalised anxiety disorder would need therapy, medication or a combination of both is for the doctor to decide.
Cognitive behaviour therapy is often preferred for the the longer run, as it has no side effects like the prescribed medications do.
