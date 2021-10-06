‘I Am a Suicide First Responder. I Also Have BPD’: World Mental Health Day

We need to move from brushing mental illnesses, especially personality disorders, under the carpet.

This does not mean you have a wrong personality, it simply means we experienced something so traumatic over the course of our lifetime that the body found coping mechanisms which helped us survive.

However, in the long run, as an adult the same mechanisms do not serve us. Whether it is fight, flight or freeze, whether it is dissociating, rage, impulsive behaviors do not serve us.

It takes time, effort and a whole lot of a village, an ecosystem to heal.

And, heal we will.

The process can be painful and different for different individuals, but there is always a living side that wants us to live.

It is human nature to protect, so when we go against that very instinct, we feel unsafe within ourselves and around the world.

It is my dream not only to heal but to extend the same support to anyone struggling right now.

Wherever you are in your journey, it can be different on different days, but you matter, just like I do, just like all those people I have interacted with who share the same diagnosis as I and those who want to end their lives.

So, please get the help that you need because today you can choose, reach out and know that no matter who you show up as, you are worthy of the truth and the truth will liberate you.

If you or someone you know difficult emotions for you and you need professional support, please reach out to a mental health professional or a helpline:

Kiran- 1800-599-0019 (24*7)

Samaritans- +91 84229 84528 / +91 84229 84529 / +91 84229 84530 (5pm-8pm).