The Kids Are Not Okay: The Alarming Rise in Suicides Among Kids in India

The NCRB report lists 'Family Problems' as being the leading cause of suicide among kids below the age of 18— But the phrase is vague, and can include a myriad of issues.

Speaking to FIT, Rama Shyam, the Director of Adolescent Health and Sexuality Education programme at SNEHA, a nonprofit organisation based in Mumbai, says, 'Family issues' can mean many things.

"One of the biggest aspects is the manifestation of power and intimidation when it comes to children, because culturally, we are not trained enough as parents to understand equality and equity when it comes to children." she explains.

Shyam goes on to say, " the other aspect is that the whole idea of ‘ghar ki baat bahar nahi jaani chahiye’, and this whole culture of silence that has been built right since childhood and that runs into adulthood."