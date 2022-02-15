International Childhood Cancer Day: Types and Causes of Cancer in Children

International Childhood Cancer day is observed on 15 February every year with an aim to spread awareness about the dangers and risk factors of cancer in children.

If reports are to be believed, more than 4 lakh children and adolescents below the age of 20 are affected by cancer every year. The survival rate for children in high income countries is as high as 80% and is as low as 20% in the low income countries.

According to the Indian Journal of Medical and pediatric Oncology, 50,000 children between the age of 0 and 19 are expected to suffer from cancer every year and it is the ninth leading cause of deaths among children.

Let us know more about the common cancers affecting children, and their causes.