International Day of Girl Child: History, Significance and Theme for 2021

11 October is celebrated as the International day of girl child, as a way of empowering girls and amplifying their voices across the globe.

This celebration aims at recognising the power and potential the girls hold and they can do if they get equal opportunities as their male counterparts.

On this day, the United Nations, other girl child organisations, support groups and people across the world take a stand against violence, child marriage, rape, poor health and educational opportunities for girls that pose as barriers in their life.

People who want to participate and show their solidarity to the cause can do so with the help of social media and empower girls in the ways they think they can to spread the word and girls they know feel special.