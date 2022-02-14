Video | Epilepsy Day 2022: The Do's and Don’ts of Managing Seizures

Dr Goyal: Practically, every epilepsy is treatable. 70 percent of epilepsy can be treated with just one or two drugs. Another 10 to 15 percent of epilepsy can be treated with more drugs. And some of them may require surgery.

The lifestyle modifications include,

Do not drive

If you are on medication, no Swimming, or adventurous sports.

Eat on time

Sleep on time

Sleep is a very important factor for the prevention of seizures, especially if you're on medication it becomes even more paramount.

If you're not on medication and in the past you had epilepsy, your sleep you have to always take care of.

Say you have to attend a party at night then sleep for two hours in the evening so that you'll cover that time. Your sleep will be better and you'll likely be safe.