Lego to Remove Gender Bias & Stereotypes from Its Toys After Survey

“But it’s also that behaviours associated with men are valued more highly in society,” Di Nonno said. “Until societies recognise that behaviours and activities typically associated with women are as valuable or important, parents and children will be tentative to embrace them.”

The research showed that parents still encourage daughters to take up dance, baking and dress-up, while boys are more likely to be pushed into sports and activities involving science, technology, engineering and math.

“These insights emphasise just how ingrained gender biases are across the globe,” said Geena Davis, the Oscar-winning actor and activist who set up the institute in 2004, told The Guardian.