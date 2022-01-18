Maskne: What is it? Causes and Tips for Prevention

Tips to prevent maskne and other skin issues due to long hours of wearing mask
Wearing masks is now a part of our daily routine thanks to COVID-19. But have you ever experienced breakouts and irritated skin after you reach home back from your errands?
If yes, you are not alone. Pimples or zits due to long hours of wearing masks is known as 'maskne' and there are other skin issues like redness, skin irritation, bumpiness, triggers for other skin conditions, etc.
Now we know that we cannot stop wearing masks, but we can definitely prevent the problem of maskne.
Acne typically occurs when your pores are clogged due to dust, bacteria, oil or dead skin cells and there is a more buildup when you wear a mask. There is also an increase in humidity due to the breathing and sweating which can lead to acne.
If the material of the mask is coarse, it may cause chafing and irritation. Washing the masks in scented detergents can lead to skin issues as well.
As mentioned above, there is no way that we are getting rid of the masks. Wearing masks has become a part of our daily life and seems like it is here to stay. That is why we need to come up with ways that can help us fight the after effects of wearing a mask.
Here are some pointers that can help.
According to the American Academy of Dermatology Association, the first thing that you need to keep in mind is to choose the right mask for your skin type.
Make sure to choose a mask which is not too tight, made up of breathable fabric, and has at least two layers of fabric for extra protection.
Avoid wearing a loose mask else you will keep adjusting it and touching your face.
Make sure to wash your face masks after every use to avoid infection, allergy and any kind of skin rashes or acne. According to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), it is important to wash the masks to get rid of the pollutants on the outside, and dead skin cells or oil accumulated on the inside of the mask.
Read the washing instruction on each mask.
Wash in hot water unless directed otherwise.
Use fragrance-free soaps or detergents.
Make sure the mask is fully dry and remains in its original shape and size.
According to the American Academy of Dermatology Associaton, people are allowed to remove their mask after every 4 hours for at least 15 minutes. This may help give your skin a short breather and prevent any severe skin problems.
Few things to keep in mind are:
Wash your hands before removing the mask
Remove your mask only when you are alone
Remove your mask in public only if you are in open and can maintain proper distance.
According to the doctors of Cleveland Clinic, there is no harm in wearing makeup under your masks but it is advised that you wear a light layer or avoid it completely. This is because products like concealers, foundation and other base products may clog the pores and cause acne.
It might also limit the use of your N-95 masks if they get makeup stains.
According to AAD, you do not really have to apply too much products to protect your skin from maskne, but having a basic skin care routine will do the job as well. Make sure to wash your face with a mild cleanser twice a day, apply moisturiser before wearing your mask depending on your skin type, and protect your lips by applying the petroleum jelly as well.
Washing the face helps get rid of any germs, dust or pollutants that clog your pores and moisturisation keeps your skin hydrated all day long. Consult a dermatologist in case of any specific skin conditions.
