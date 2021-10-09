Your Mind: Best Friend, Worst Enemy!

It is a truth universally acknowledged, that a patient in possession of a moderate or severe depressive disorder, must be a doomsday forecaster—with due apologies to Jane Austen for stealing from her memorable opening lines.

Perhaps regular people also spin stories in their mind of the ‘what-if’ kind but us depressives, we kill it with the worst-case scenarios!

And we take it to lengths that even Arjuna would find hard to compete with when he answered Lord Krishna’s simple question—why are you not picking up your bow to fight?

His answer is epic and note-worthy (and of course led to an 18-chapter discourse called the Gita)—because if I do, I will end up killing all the Kauravas and then when I myself die, there will be no one to light my funeral pyre and my soul will not attain moksha.