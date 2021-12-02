National Pollution Control Day 2021: Theme, History and Significance

Know all about the history, significance and theme for national pollution control day
(Photo: iStock)
There is no doubt that the environmental pollution affects our quality of life and our health and the role we as humans play in adding to the growing rate of pollution.
2 December is celebrated as National Pollution Control Day in India to bring to attention the dangers of polluted water, land and air. The focus is also on how to avert industrial disasters like the Bhopal Gas Tragedy.
Let's understand more about the history, significance and theme for National Pollution Control Day control 2021.
National Pollution Control Day is celebrated every year on 2 December in memory of the people who lost their lives during the Bhopal Gas Tragedy on the night of 2 and 3 December 1984. Thousands of people lost their lives due to the accidental discharge of the harmful chemical called Methyl Isocyanate (MIC).
It is considered as one of the biggest industrial catastrophes of our times and the organizations are still fighting for justice and compensation for those who lost their lives and those who continue to live with the consequences of the gas leak.
The tragedy was also the result of few careless decisions like:
Storage of oil in small tanks instead of bigger ones
Use of more harmful chemical like MIC than others
Lack of preservation of the gas after it was discharged in the environment
Improper security system
Corrosion of the pipelines
Depending on a manual system
According to National Health Portal of India, around 7 million people die every year due to air pollution, 4 million of whom are affected by indoor air pollution. Moreover, every 9 people out of 10 are affected by lack of clean air.
The pollutants or particles in the air are so tiny that they enter via the mucuous membrane or other barriers and damage our heart, lungs, or brain.
This day also draws the attention of industries towards the Pollution Control act.
The theme for the year 2021 is to raise awareness about pollution and encourage the governments to adapt policies to mitigate the impact of pollution.