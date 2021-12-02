National Pollution Control Day 2021: Posters, Quotes, and Slogans

National pollution Control Day is observed on 2 December every year to bring to attention the need to manage and control industrial disasters. We remember those who lost their lives to the Bhopal Gas Tragedy of 1984.

We and our future generation have the right to clean air, clean water for drinking and clean public land and it is only possible if we own up to our activities that cause pollution.

The theme for the year 2021 is to raise awareness and urge governments to adapt policies to mitigate the impact of pollution.

Let's celebrate this Pollution Control Day with a few quotes, slogans and posters.