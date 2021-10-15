Netflix’s ‘Squid Game’ Is Horrifying – Why Can’t We Stop Watching It?

It also knocked off Bridgerton, which gained 82 million households in its first 28 days, off the top spot.

Here's a primer about the series. It's from South Korean director and writer Hwang Dong-hyuk.

The nine-part series, tells the story of 456 people, neck-deep in debt, pitted against each other to take part in a series of children's games, by the rich and powerful for entertainment.

If they survive, 45.6 billion Korean won (approximately 290 crores) up is for grabs. If they lose, they are eliminated – the twist being they die in terrifying ways. And there can only be one winner.