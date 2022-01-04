New Year, No Fad Diets: Healthy Diet Resolution For 2022

Losing weight, maintaining a healthy weight and staying fit to either look better or stay fitter would have been a part of all our resolutions at some point of time. Majority might have it on the list for 2022 too. But how many of you have replaced healthy eating with 'dieting' or 'keto diet' or other popular diets that you have no idea about.

Before you start to work on your resolution list, we are here to convince you why your strict diet resolution or fad diet concept should not be a part of the list or truth be told- it is not at all realistic or healthy. Let's have a quick look on the reasons that might change your mind for the good.