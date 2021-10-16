Podcast | Not Fine, Thanks Ep 1: Disha Ravi Talks Eco Anxiety & Climate Action

Podcast | Not fine, thanks Ep 1: Climate anxiety with Disha Ravi
(Illustration by Erum Gour/ altered by FIT)
How do you respond when someone asks you, 'How are you?'
Maybe you don't think at all before the automatic, 'fine, thanks', slips out.
In FIT's new podcast series, we speak to everyday people about everyday mental health and all the things that make you want to say, 'not fine, thanks'.
In the very first episode, I speak to Disha Ravi, a young climate activist based in Bangalore about climate anxiety among young people, losing hope, and keeping the cause alive in the face of a lack of systemic action.
Here are some excerpts of our conversation.
What does climate anxiety mean?
Disha: Climate anxiety or eco-anxiety revolves around the fact that people are generally scared or anxious about how they will be impacted by the climate crisis...and just how bad the situation is getting.
The climate crisis is such a mammoth issue that's so pervasive. Does it ever make you feel hopeless, or like it may be too late to do anything now?
Disha: I personally refuse to give in to climate victimism. Data, and scientists have pointed to there is still hope, as long as we take drastic actions and that's what I choose to focus on.
Listen to the full podcast to listen to Disha speak about how her and other young climate activists tackle climate anxiety, the lack of systemic action, their approach to climate activism and the role that social media has to play in all of this.
Stay tuned for more episodes of Not Fine, Thanks, coming soon!