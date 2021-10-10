On Mental Health Day: How Do We Learn to Live With the Pandemic?

Mental health has become topical in the last nearly two years of the pandemic. From fear and anxiety of the unknown, to the fear of the known and finally anxiety about what the future holds.

Along with fear and anxiety, the pandemic also left the world even more unequal. Social, economic, gender based inequalities widened – leading to increase in domestic and gender-based violence, lack of schooling, unequal access to schooling, lack of economic opportunities, loss of jobs and mental trauma.

How did these inequalities impact our understanding of mental health? And how do we address them? what are the lessons learned from our experiences? And finally, how do we learn to live with COVID-19.

We spoke with an esteemed panel of experts including Dr Lakshmi Vijaykumar, a psychiatrist and founder of Sneha, Prof Vikram Patel from Harvard's TH Chan School of Public Health and Tasneem Raja, mental health lead at Tata Trusts, to decipher all of this and more.