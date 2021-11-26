Panic Attack vs Anxiety Attack

According to Healthline, anxiety disorder can have various triggers including health issues like cancer or chronic illness, over the counter medicines like birth control pills, weight loss pills etc. According to PubMed, caffeine can also trigger or worsen your anxiety.

According to Mayo Clinic, different types of anxiety can have different causes:

Agoraphobia may make you feel anxious in places which cause embarrassment, helplessness or gives you a feeling of being trapped. Other causes may include separation from parents, fear of speaking in public, panic disorder, withdrawal from drugs, exposure to toxic substances, etc.

Risk factors that can induce a panic attack include: major stress, changes in the way brain function, genetics, family history, sensitivity to stressful situations, etc.