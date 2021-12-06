Sarada Menon, the First Woman Psychiatrist of India, Passes Away at 98

Sarada Menon, India's first woman psychiatrist, passed away.
(Photo: Altered by FIT)
Sarada Menon, head of the Institute of Mental Health, and pioneer in India's mental health space, died on Sunday at the age of 98, in Chennai.
Sarada Menon was born in Mangaluru and she completed her education in Chennai. She finished her graduation at the Madras Medical College.
Sarada Menon set up the Schizophrenia Research Foundation (SCARF India) in 1984 along with psychiatrist R. Thara with the aim of providing rehabilitation for those suffering from the disorder and other mental health issues.
Dr Menon joined the Institute of Mental Health in Kilpauk in 1959 and soon became its first woman Superintendent by 1961. It was under her leadership that that department of psychiatry was set up. The institute also set up out-patient clinics and regional psychiatry centers. Through her career, she also helped set up several social organisations to help rehabilitate those suffering from mental illnesses.
Dr Menon's contributions to the space of mental illness and rehabilitation have helped 1000s of patients and shaped the careers of several psychiatrists who followed in her footsteps.
(Written with inputs from The Hindu.)
(Subscribe to FIT on Telegram)