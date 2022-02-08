Medication or Therapy - What's The Right Choice For You?

Mental Health: Medication vs Therapy
(Photo: iStock/Altered by FIT)
Both therapy and medication have their place in caring for your mental health. Experts we reached out to say they don't believe therapy is better than medication, or that medication is better than therapy.
Instead, it's about finding the right fit or combination for your personal situation, circumstances and mental health diagnosis.
Remember, this guide isn't a substitute for professional medical advice.
Always consult a doctor and mental health professional before you start any treatment.
But with that said, let's clear some of the confusion you might be facing about which option to choose - therapy or medication?
Consult a professional. That's the only way to know what you need.
The short answer is, you can't. The only person qualified to tell you whether you need therapy or medication is a mental health professional.
The long answer is that it depends on a number of factors - the nature of your symptoms, the severity of your disorder, how long you've been suffering, and so on.
To decide what care will help you best you need to understand your symptoms - Are you unable to sleep? Have you lost your appetite? Do you have suicidal thoughts?
We spoke with Dr Samir Parikh, director of mental health and behavioural sciences at Fortis Hospitals.
So while you can't pick and choose what treatment you need, you can choose when to seek help, and how to go about it.
As soon as possible.
Start as soon as you feel like you're no longer in control of your life.
Mental disorders, unfortunately, don't have such obvious markers of pain. The fastest way to know you need to speak to an expert is if your problem starts to become a disorder.
A disorder is anything that disrupts your daily functioning.
Are you unable to sleep? Are you unable to get out of bed and take care of yourself? Have you lost your appetite?
We all have low days, but it's when the lows become constant and start disrupting your daily life that it becomes a disorder.
Needless to say, it's best to approach a mental health professional at or before this point, and even after (as is often the case).
Making the choice to care for your mental health is hard.
Every person is different and responds differently, but usually, medication can help in more severe cases by letting you function and perform your day-to-day activities, while therapy can supplement your care by addressing the root cause of the disorder.
Metaphorically speaking, imagine the medication as a plaster cast for a broken leg, and the therapy as physiotherapy, lifestyle changes and other healthy living choices that will heal and bring your leg back to full strength in time.
Caring for your mental health isn't like a pair of free-size socks - there's no one size that fits everyone. And one option isn't better or worse than the other. It's about finding the right fit and in some cases the right combination of treatments for you.
Depending on the severity of your symptoms, therapy can be a slow process. It may not offer you immediate relief from your symptoms - whether that's anxiety, PTSD, or depression.
Be honest and forthcoming with your therapist. Go into therapy with a lot of questions.
Talk with your therapist as much as you can. Make them understand you as a person - your traumas, your highs, your lows, everything. Lay it all out there for you therapist to see.
The right medication can save a life.
As for medication - this depends on your situation and specific condition.
Different medications affect your brain chemistry differently. At the initial stage, you might experience a range of feelings depending on your what you are put on. This is usually a part of the process when you begin taking on a new course of medication.
There's no one answer to how you'll feel physically. In some cases you might feel better from the first day of medication, in other cases, it might take weeks for your body to respond to the medicines you're on. The important thing is to stay consistent with your medication and follow your doctor's prescription to a T.
Your doctor knows what's best for you. Don't stop taking your medication on your own, and definitely don't stop it abruptly without consulting your doctor first.
This can have bad consequences and in some cases can even be dangerous. Tell your doctor or therapist if you experience any discomfort and do as they say.
A cost comparison between therapy and medication is hard.
This is very hard to narrow down and say because there's such a wide ambit for these statistics. The more important question is what do you need?
For example, if you're suffering from a severe and continuous episode of clinical depression, you may need strong medication and therapy. If you're just experiencing a temporary mild depressive episode, you might feel fine after a few sessions of therapy.
The point is, cost depends on the treatment your doctor prescribes, and if you need medication no amount of expense on therapy will improve your condition and vice versa.
You need the treatment you need, not the treatment that's faster.
One option isn't necessarily faster than the other. Therapy can sometimes feel like a longer process because it seeks to address the root cause of your mental health woes.
For example, if you suffer from PTSD, you may need a long cycle of therapy to identify and treat your past traumas and patterns, coupled with medication to offer immediate relief while you go about your daily life.
So while medication might provide immediate relief from your symptoms and let you go about your daily life, therapy helps you address the underlying causes of your problems.
It's about what you need, really. Not about what's faster.
There are several myths around medication that helps treat mental health disorders.
If you've been going for therapy and you've been advised to start with medication, you might be afraid or hesitant. You wouldn't be the first and you most definitely won't be the last.
Common fears around taking medication include the fear that you'll turn into a "zombie-like" state, or that you'll become dependent or addicted to medication, or even the belief that "taking medication is weak".
Srividya adds, "You don't know what another person's specific situation is if they seem "zombie-like". That might be what's healthy for them. You don't know their specific set of circumstances and conditions."
Before we conclude, remember that the only person who can accurately tell you what you need, is a licensed medical professional. Speak to a psychotherapist or a psychiatrist and follow their advice.
Keep all these points in mind, and get the help you need, not the help you think is right for you. Feel free to write to us with queries at fit@thequint.com.
(If you or someone you know is in distress and needs help, please reach out to them with kindness and call these numbers of local emergency services, helplines, and mental health NGOs)
