Thyroid Awareness Month: Busting Common Thyroid-Related Myths

Busting myths about thyroid-related diseases in thyroid awareness month
Thyroid gland is a small butterfly-shaped organ situated in the base of the neck whose importance is often ignored by the people. This small organ is responsible for the normal functioning of the body and plays key role in functions like breathing, metabolism, heartbeat, etc.
There several types of thyroid disorders that can affect a person in their lifetime like hyperthyroidism, hypothyroidism, thyroid cancer, goiter, etc. These diseases have various misinformation and myths related to them.
We would like to observe the thyroid awareness month by busting these myths and misconceptions so that people are aware of the actual facts and information. Let's get the common thyroid myths busted.
People have misconceptions that the symptoms are quite noticeable if you suffer from any thyroid problems and you will easily know if something is wrong with the thyroid glands.
According to doctors of Cleveland Clinic, the symptoms of thyroid disorders can be subtle and overlapping as well. Sometimes it becomes difficult for the doctors to diagnose the thyroid related problems. The common symptoms like irritability, mood changes, weight gain or sudden weight loss and fatigue do not come into notice unless screened or tested for thyroid disease.
According to Johns Hopskins Medicine, thyroid nodule is the most common nodule in the throat but there are many other glands and organs that can develop cysts or nodules in the throat as well.
If reports are to be believed, less than 5% of these nodules ever turn into thyroid cancer. Therefore, it is advisable not to panic and let your doctor diagnose the nodules with a blood test or biopsy to ensure if it is cancer or not.
There is a common myth that people suffering from iodine deficiency experience thyroid diseases as well. It is true that iodine deficiency is the leading cause of thyroid problems but overdose of iodine is not the solution to it.
Over dose of iodine may lead to over-active thyroid glands and it may lead to health complications rather than doing any good. Therefore, do not make any decision for yourself and consult a doctor before taking any supplements or making any dietary changes.
People confuse the other causes of bulging eyes for thyroid related issues only because bulging eyes is considered as one of the most common symptoms.
According to the doctors of Mayo Clinic, the other causes of the bulging eyes could be- injury in the eyes, grave's disease which leads to over production of thyroid hormones , glaucoma, eye infection, etc.
Therefore, before you start taking treatment for thyroid related problems thinking bulging eyes are its symptoms, do get yourself checked from a doctor or eye specialist.
At times, people who experience sudden weight gain, weight loss or feel too tired to be functioning in their day to day life think that they may be suffering from thyroid related problems.
According to the doctors of Cleveland Clinic, a person is examined as a whole and is asked questions about his lifestyle and medical history before coming to other conclusion because these are the common symptoms for various diseases and nutrient deficiencies.
