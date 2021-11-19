US Launches First Human Trial of Alzheimer’s Nasal Vaccine: Report

Protollin is designed to activate white blood cells found in the lymph nodes on the sides and back of the neck to migrate to the brain and trigger clearance of beta amyloid plaques -- one of the hallmarks of AD.

The clinical trial will include 16 participants, between 60 and 85 years of age with early, symptomatic AD.

The participants will receive two doses of the nasal vaccine one week apart.

If the trials prove the safety of the vaccine it "could represent a non-toxic treatment for people with Alzheimer's, and it could also be given early to help prevent Alzheimer's in people at risk", Weiner said.