Do You Have Work Depression? What to Know

Do you often feel like crying when you were anxious, bored or worried while working.

These are common if you have a depressive work environment and your mental health is at risk due to your job.

According to the State of Mental Health in America there are around a million people who are depressed and the number of depressed people seeking help has increased significantly from 2019 to 2020.

According to the Bureau of Labour Statistcs people who work for 9 hours on weekdays and 5 hours on weekends typically suffer from mental health issues at work.