World Cerebral Palsy Day: History, Significance, Quotes and Posters

Cerebral Palsy mainly attacks children.
(Photo: FIT)
World Cerebral Palsy day is celebrated on 6 October every year and it is movement by the patients suffering from CP, their families and the organisations supporting them to fight for the same rights, accessibility and opportunities as the normal people.
There are around 17 million people who are suffering from cerebral palsy and it affects mostly the children of the world who have to live with it throughout their life since there is no cure for the disease.
The world Cerebral Palsy day is celebrated to catalyse the issue of a normal life for the people suffering from cerebral palsy.
The day for celebrating cerebral palsy day started with a small campaign called 'Change my world in one minute' which was started by the Cerebral Palsy Alliance in Australia.
The main aim of the event was to gather ideas about the technologies and products that could change the life of the patients suffering from cerebral palsy or at least make their life easier.
Over the years, the movement had more and more organisations join hands to show their support in the research, studies and innovations for the easier life of the cerebral palsy patients.
Around the year 2015, the campaign took pace and turned into a movement targeting six main issues that affects the people with CP irrespective of their geographical location, cultural or economic differences.
The website of the world cerebral palsy day has all the information regarding the ideas, resources and tools for the organisations who want to support the patients with CP around them.
The condition in which people cannot move their body, control their posture or movements is known as cerebral palsy and it has no cure and leaves a patient hopeless destroying their mental health and self-esteem.
This disease mainly hits the children and they even have to join rehabilitation centres to prevent any secondary issues. The aim of celebrating this day is to recognise the struggles and daily challenges of the people living with CP and find new ways to make their life easier. It aims at making an inclusive society for such people and fighting for their rights and equality.
“Placing one foot in front of the other, I’ve climbed to higher lengths. Reaching beyond my own limitations, to show my inner strength. No obstacle too hard for this warrior to overcome. I’m just a man on a mission, to prove my disability hasn’t won.”-Robert M. Hensel
“If your child’s Teacher tells you, “Your child doesn’t belong in my class,” it’s time to find a new placement. It’s time to find a new placement not because your child doesn’t belong but because your child deserves better.”-Doug Goldberg
“As a person with cerebral palsy who walks with crutches, people have the assumption that I’ve had to overcome a lot of obstacles in my life because of it, and to some degree, I have. However, the most difficult obstacle to overcome is other people’s perception of who a person with a disability is.”-Greg Walloch
“With tremendous burdens often come enormous gifts. The trick is to identify the gifts, and glory in them.”-Dr. Maya Shetreat
World Cerebral Palsy Day
Poster for World cerebral palsy day
17 million people across the worldare suffering fromcerebral palsy.
(Subscribe to FIT on Telegram)
Published: undefined