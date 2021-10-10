World Mental Health Day 2021: History, Significance and Theme

According to WHO, world mental health day is celebrated on 10 October every year to spread awareness regarding mental health issues and its effect on our lives.

The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated mental health issues all over the world. This makes it all the more important that people are more in need of mental support. We can be a part of their support system and help them only if we are aware of its importance.

This day also celebrates efforts of organisations that rally to raise awareness about mental health issues.