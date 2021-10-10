World Mental Health Day 2021: Inspiring Quotes, Slogans and Posters

World Mental Health day is celebrated on 10 October every year. It aims at spreading awareness regarding the mental health issues and educating people about its effects on physical health, relationships and career.

It is not easy to live with a mental illness and the additional judgements or stigma related to mental issues makes it worse.

This day brings together the health organisations, support groups and people all across the world so that they can they can lend their support and participate in the campaigns.

The year 2021 focuses on the mental health challenges that were the result of COVID-19. The pandemic has affected the mental health of the students, front line worker and people at home. This needs immediate attention before the burden increases.

This world mental health day we shall support the theme with these inspirational quotes, slogans and posters.