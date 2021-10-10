World Mental Health Day 2021: Inspiring Quotes, Slogans and Posters

Know about mental health day 2021 with inspiring quotes, slogans, and posters.
World Mental Health day is celebrated on 10 October every year. It aims at spreading awareness regarding the mental health issues and educating people about its effects on physical health, relationships and career.
It is not easy to live with a mental illness and the additional judgements or stigma related to mental issues makes it worse.
This day brings together the health organisations, support groups and people all across the world so that they can they can lend their support and participate in the campaigns.
The year 2021 focuses on the mental health challenges that were the result of COVID-19. The pandemic has affected the mental health of the students, front line worker and people at home. This needs immediate attention before the burden increases.
This world mental health day we shall support the theme with these inspirational quotes, slogans and posters.
“Life doesn’t make any sense without interdependence. We need each other, and the sooner we learn that, the better for us all.” — Erik Erikson
“What mental health needs is more sunlight, more candor, and more unashamed conversation.” – Glenn Close
“Mental health…is not a destination, but a process. It’s about how you drive, not where you’re going.” – Noam Shpancer
“If we start being honest about our pain, our anger, and our shortcomings instead of pretending they don’t exist, then maybe we’ll leave the world a better place than we found it.” – Russell Wilson
“You don’t have to control your thoughts. You just have to stop letting them control you.” — Dan Millman
“My dark days made me strong. Or maybe I already was strong, and they made me prove it.” — Emery Lord
“Emotional pain is not something that should be hidden away and never spoken about. There is truth in your pain, there is growth in your pain, but only if it’s first brought out into the open.” — Steven Aitchison
“There is hope, even when your brain tells you there isn’t.” ― John Green
"Mental health issues are normal, we just need to have normal conversations around the matter."
"Mental issues need immediate attention instead of being called as 'attention seeking'"
"It is normal to have feelings, worry when you start to feel it's abnormal"
"The faster you deal with mental illness, the faster you get comfortable about it"
"Worry less about the mental illness and more about the recovery."
"Your today may in darkness but it has nothing to do with your bright future"
"Mental illness doesn't affect the patient alone, it affects their family, friends and community. Let's stand together for each other."
"The more you hide it, the more it will eat you from inside. Let go of your fears and insecurities this world mental health day"
World Mental Health Day 2021
Let's not stigmatise the mental health issues from this world mental health day
Happy World Mental Helath Day
