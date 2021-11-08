World Radiography Day 2021: History, Significance, and Theme

Know all about World Radiography Day
(Photo: iStock)
World Radiography Day is celebrated on 8 November to commemorate the discovery of X-rays by the German scientist Wilhelm Rontgen in the year 1895. He was then honoured with the Nobel Prize in Physics in the year 1901 for discovery of X-radiation or X-rays.
The day is used to encourage radiography as a career and help people understand how the discovery has been a boon in the healthcare system.
Here's more about the history, significance and theme for the year 2021 on World Radiography Day.
A German mechanical engineer and physicist, Wilhelm Conrad Röntgen produced and detected what came to be known as X-rays -electromagnetic radiation in a wavelength range.
The discovery came as he worked on the cathode rays while using the empty glass bulbs.
It was then when he noted that a barium platino-cyanide screen used to fluoresced whenever current passed through the bulb.
He also noted the effect of this phenomenon on the photographic plates. He later named his new discovery as X-rays.
The purpose of this day is to raise awareness on the importance of X-rays and how heathcare has evolved after this discovery. The day is celebrated to create awareness about radiographic imaging and therapy, their role in diagnosing and treating diseases in patients.
The International Society of Radiographers and Radiological Technologists organises events and celebrations across the world.
There are open days, seminars, presentations organised by the students and radiographers to educate people on what do radiographers actually do and how is radiography a crucial part of our healthcare system.
The theme for the year 2021 on world radiology day is "Interventional Radiology: active care for patient". This theme was decided keeping in mind the consequences of COVID-19 on the healthcare system.
This theme focuses on the importance of radiography imaging not only during emergency situations like COVID-19 but also on more regular basis.