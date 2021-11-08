World Radiography Day 2021: History, Significance, and Theme

World Radiography Day is celebrated on 8 November to commemorate the discovery of X-rays by the German scientist Wilhelm Rontgen in the year 1895. He was then honoured with the Nobel Prize in Physics in the year 1901 for discovery of X-radiation or X-rays.

The day is used to encourage radiography as a career and help people understand how the discovery has been a boon in the healthcare system.

Here's more about the history, significance and theme for the year 2021 on World Radiography Day.