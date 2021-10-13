World Thrombosis Day: Date, Theme, History and Significance

World thrombosis day is celebrated every year, across the globe, on 13 October.

It aims at spreading awareness and educating people about the misunderstood disease of thrombosis.

This day is celebrated around the world with different events, campaigns and awareness camps.

Thrombosis is a dangerous disease and may cause the blood to clot in the veins of legs, arms or groin blocking the flow of blood and transfer of blood to other organs.

The disease has come under the spotlight in the past couple of years owing to it being one of the side effects of COVID-19. In rare cases, people have developed the condition after receiving COVID vaccines as well.

The severity of the disease leads to complications in the circulatory system as well.

Symptoms of thrombosis may include pain, swelling, tenderness in the legs, particularly in the back of the leg, near the knee.