World Thrombosis Day: Date, Theme, History and Significance

World Thrombosis day is celebrated on 13 October every year
(Photo: FIT)
World thrombosis day is celebrated every year, across the globe, on 13 October.
It aims at spreading awareness and educating people about the misunderstood disease of thrombosis.
This day is celebrated around the world with different events, campaigns and awareness camps.
Thrombosis is a dangerous disease and may cause the blood to clot in the veins of legs, arms or groin blocking the flow of blood and transfer of blood to other organs.
The disease has come under the spotlight in the past couple of years owing to it being one of the side effects of COVID-19. In rare cases, people have developed the condition after receiving COVID vaccines as well.
The severity of the disease leads to complications in the circulatory system as well.
Symptoms of thrombosis may include pain, swelling, tenderness in the legs, particularly in the back of the leg, near the knee.
Lack of information about the disease may lead to late diagnosis and delay of treatment. Therefore, it is important we take an initiative to spread awareness about thrombosis.
13 October was recognised as the world Thrombosis day for the first time in the year 2014 by the International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis after requests from member countries to dedicate a day for the awareness of thrombosis.
13 October also marks the birthdate of Rudolf Virchow who was a biologist, physician and pathologist who discovered 'thrombosis'.
There were various educational events, forums, media representations, social media campaigns to raise awareness and throw light on the disease. In total, 175 organisations had participated in the celebration from all across the world.
World thrombosis day is celebrated every year to make people understand about the causes, symptoms and risk factors of the disease to reduce the danger of thromboembolic stroke and prevent deaths due to thrombosis.
One of the main objectives of the day is to highlight threat and resulting factors of thrombosis that contribute to the mortality rate.
To educate people about the warning signs and seek medical help in case of emergency rather than ignoring the symptoms.
The other important objective of this day is to ask for proper medical health facilities and helping the organisations stand together to run various campaigns and hospitals to prevent, diagnose and treat thrombosis.
The theme for world thrombosis day 2021 is 'eyes open to thrombosis'. This theme emphasises the need to be alert and recognise the early warning signs of thrombosis before they become worse.
Early diagnosis and right treatment can help us save the lives of the sufferers.
According to the reports, there are 1 in 4 people who die of thrombosis every year which is much more than the deaths due to breast cancer, prostate cancer and bike accidents.
This year, 113 countries have participated in the campaigns run worldwide, with more than 3000 organisations and health societies actively participating to spread awareness and celebrating the day.
(Subscribe to FIT on Telegram)