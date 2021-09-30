Under 13 Instagram Paused for Now: Is Social Media for Kids a Good Idea?

The brains up at Instagram's parent company, Facebook Inc. have been working on a long term business plan to tap the untapped demographic of preteens according to an exposé in the Wall Street Journal.

The concept itself is not a new one. YouTube, Snapchat, and TikTok already have separate versions for kids, which position themselves as a way of making sure children are exposed to only kid friendly content on a platform that is otherwise free for all to upload whatever with few restrictions in place.

This is the argument that Facebook is also using to back their kids' platform for Instagram.

In a statement released by Instagram, they also said that Instagram kids,

Will require parental permission.

Will have age appropriate content

Won't have ads.

The plan, however, hasn't gone down well with critics of the move.

A petition launched by Campaign for a Commercial-Free Childhood, argues that kids in the age group who are already on Instagram (by violating the age restriction) are unlikely to switch to a "'babyish' version of the platform after they have experienced the real thing," and that Instagram kids would only put even younger kids at greater risk.

Speaking to FIT Anurag Shukla, mirrors these concerns.

“While there aren’t any particular benefits of having such a platform for kids, there is so much research backed downsides,” he says, adding, “They don’t necessarily have a plan. They just want children to be online because they’re looking at them as another potential market. What they are doing is commercialising their childhood.”



He goes on to talk about Facebook's past record of addressing safety and wellbeing concerns in young people that have been less than satisfactory.