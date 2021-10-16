Are Online Schools for Primary School Kids a Good Idea?

Developmental therapist Expressive Arts Therapist (R-DMT) Ritu Shree, says, "The rationale for online classes was simple – to keep the learning process active for children, when they are unable to go to school due to the pandemic."

There wasn't any alternative.

Though kids are familiar with laptops and mobiles, learning from home is different story. Riya enjoyed the bus ride, chatting with friends, attending the classes, and interacting with teachers.

She misses going to school. Psychologist and Therapeutic Movement facilitator, Ridhima says, "The pandemic has hit primary school students in emotional, and developmental ways."

Online classes are difficult for both kids and their parents. Young kids require parental support to attend classes. “Sometimes explaining what the teacher is saying to Riya and communicating her doubts to her teacher becomes challenging”, shares Pallavi.

Kids have a very short attention span and in front of the screen their attention dwindles frequently.

Children don’t necessarily learn from just one-sided instructional teaching. “One of the saddest things”, Madhumita explains “is their missing out on peer interaction. As an ex-principal of Kidzee, Alwar I often was amazed at how quickly children learned when put in a class of 20 odd.”

According to Ritu Shree, kids learn from active discussions, experientials, creative engagements and through multi-dimensional teaching methods.

Another factor is space restriction. These classes are limited to home and one room from where the child attends. Time for extracurricular school activities is reduced.