Parental Burnout Is Real: Here’s How You Can Cope With It

If you make a point of following regular a meal, play and sleep time your toddler will be happy, preventing stress and burnout for yourself.

Set boundaries.

This is difficult for parents of toddlers and very young kids. Try to create a support system to lean on when required.

For example, requesting a friend to look after your kid for an hour twice a month or hiring a helper to look after the kid for some time every week could be possible. Grandparents can help if they reside in the same city.

Don't be there, always

Being constantly present for your kids is bad for both, parents, and kids. As a parent when you overfill your plate you are in trouble.

When kids become too dependent, they do not learn life skills like creative thinking, decision-making, entertaining themselves and patience. They refrain from trying out things to explore solutions.