Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Welcome First Baby: How Does Surrogacy Work?

Traditional: In this process, a surrogate mother is artificially inseminated with the father's (or donor's) sperm. She then carries the pregnancy to term for the couple before delivering the baby to the parents.

According to surrogate.com, traditional surrogacy is best suited for parents who prefer to not use anonymous egg donors. It is also more affordable than gestational surrogacy.

Gestational: This process uses an In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) where the egg from the mother (or egg donor) is fertilised with sperm from the father (or sperm donor). The embryo is then placed in the uterus of the surrogate who then carries the pregnancy to term.